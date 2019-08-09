Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips as Trump comments fan trade fears; Dow flat



* U.S. still talking to China but no deal for now -Trump

* Uber slides after reporting record loss

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was down slightlywhile the Dow was flat in late Friday trading as renewed jittersover the U.S.-China trade war were offset by bargain-huntinginvestors.

President Donald Trump said the United States and China werepursuing trade talks but he was not ready to make a deal,fanning fears over the impact of the trade war on the globaleconomy. Trump also said the United States would continue torefrain from doing business with Chinese telecoms equipmentgiant Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23R00L

"The market action today and yesterday just shows investorsfeel indecisive about where this whole thing is headed," saidRick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a familyinvestment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As volatility has picked up, you've gotten more interest onthe part of traders," he said. "There are definitely buyers whenthe market moves lower."

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive technologycompanies .SPLRCT fell, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductorindex .SOX down 1.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 16.82 points,or 0.06%, to 26,395.01, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.34 points, or0.25%, to 2,930.75, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped47.33 points, or 0.59%, to 7,991.82.

Uber Technologies IncUBER.N shed 6.3% after theride-hailing company reported a record $5.2 billion quarterlyloss and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545AX

DXC TechnologyDXC.N tumbled 31.3% after the IT andconsulting services provider cut its full-year profit andrevenue forecast.

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR.O shares plunged after the drugdeveloper flagged manufacturing issues with its experimentalcancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.84-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and nine new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 120 new lows.