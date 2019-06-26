Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips as healthcare declines counter tech gains



(Updates to market close)

* Trade hopes muddied after mixed messages from Mnuchin,Trump

* Micron jumps after upbeat forecasts; chip stocks rise

* General Mills falls on disappointing sales

* Dow off 0.04%, S&P 500 down 0.12%, Nasdaq up 0.32%

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower onWednesday as gains in technology stocks were offset by a drop inhealthcare shares, and investors parsed mixed messages overprospects for a deal to end a trade war between the UnitedStates and China.

Technology shares led the Nasdaq higher while the Dow JonesIndustrial average posted a nominal loss.

U.S. stocks struggled for direction throughout the sessionas market participants pondered whether a planned meetingbetween U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President XiJinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan would yield anyprogress in the two country's protracted tariff dispute.

The market initially perked up after U.S. Treasury SecretarySteven Mnuchin was quoted by CNBC interview as saying the tradedeal between the United States and China is "about 90%"complete. His comments were later restated to show he was usingthe past tense to describe progress in the talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X3SR

Trump later said that while it was "absolutely possible" toavoid imposing additional tariffs on imported Chinese goods, hewas "very happy where we are now." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

"(Trade) optimism has been unwound as the day has gone on,"said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStoneWealth LLC in New York.

"Last week the market had a clear path of what to focus on:A rate cut in July and Trump and Xi meeting at the G20 todiscuss reopening trade negotiations," Pavlik added. "What hashappened since is this government has muddied the waters andconfused the market."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.4 points, or0.04%, to 26,536.82, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.6 points, or0.12%, to 2,913.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 25.25points, or 0.32%, to 7,909.97.

A rise in crude prices LCOc1 boosted energy stocks .SPNY . Energy and tech companies .SPLRCT were the biggestpercentage gainers among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500,while defensive utilities .SPLRCU , real estate .SPLRCR andconsumer staples .SPLRCS saw the largest losses.

Chipmakers led the tech rally. The Philadelphia SESemiconductor index .SOX rose 3.2% after Micron Technology IncMU.O posted upbeat results and forecast a recovery in chipdemand. Micron's shares jumped 13.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2KR

Apple IncAAPL.O shares advanced 2.2% after the iPhonemaker confirmed that it bought self-driving startup Drive.ai urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X01X and after Trump suggested in an interview that theEuropean Union was out of line with its lawsuits against U.S.tech firms, saying that the United States was the one thatshould be taking action. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0J8

EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday hit BroadcomAVGO.O with demands that the chipmaker drop its exclusivity clauseswith TV and modem makers as part of its ongoing investigation.Nevertheless, Broadcom's shares gained 1.8%

General Mills IncGIS.N was the biggest percentage loseron the S&P 500, dropping 4.5% after the packaged food companymissed quarterly sales estimates, hit by lower snacks demand inNorth America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2R8

In economic news, new orders for non-defense capital goodsrose more than economists expected in May, suggesting somestabilization in business spending, which had shown signs ofweakness amid trade jitters and bloated inventories. But overallorders for durable goods dropped, driven by a 28.2% plunge innon-defense aircraft orders, partly due to Boeing's move to cutproduction of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1FS

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 94 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.69 billion shares, comparedto the 6.99 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen CulpEditing by Susan Thomas) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))