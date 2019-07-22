Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 climbs toward record, marquee reports in focus



* Halliburton rises after Q2 profit beats estimates

* Boeing falls after Fitch revises ratings outlook

* Tech stocks lead major S&P sectors

By Noel Randewich

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 climbed toward a record highon Monday, supported by expectations of lower interest rates,while investors awaited quarterly earnings from marqueecompanies Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon later this week.

Facebook IncFB.O rose 1.6% ahead of its report after thebell on Wednesday, while Amazon.com IncAMZN.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O were each up about 0.5%ahead of their reports on Thursday.

Investors' reactions to the reports of those top-tier growthcompanies could affect broader market sentiment as the S&P 500trades about 1% below its July 15 record high close.

"How is that going to affect my other tech holdings and themarket overall? That is more worrying than my actual investmentin Alphabet," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer ofLongbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The technology index .SPLRCT rose 1.2%, the most among theS&P sectors, while the Philadelphia chip index .SOX surged 2%.

Shares of Boeing CoBA.N fell 1% and pressured theblue-chip Dow index .DJI after ratings agency Fitch revisedits outlook on the planemaker to "negative" from "stable," whilethe tech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by chipmakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N33K

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and moneymarkets are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a 10 basispoint cut in interest rates. Federal Reserve officials are setto meet a few days later, when they are widely expected to lowerrates by at least 25 basis points.

Hopes of an interest rate cut have helped Wall Street's mainindexes hit record levels this month, recovering from a slump inMay caused by a sudden escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

About 30% of S&P 500 companies are set to reportsecond-quarter results this week, with overall profits nowestimated to rise about 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Chip stocks gained on news that White House economic adviserLarry Kudlow will host a meeting with executives ofsemiconductor and software companies on Monday to discuss a U.S.ban on sales to China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K1DH

At 2:34 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 0.01% at 27,157.14 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained0.28% to 2,984.97.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.68% to 8,201.64.

Second-quarter earnings have been mixed so far, with majorbanks raising concerns about profit growth in a low interestrate environment. Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and InternationalBusiness Machines IBM.N , on the other hand, have reportedbetter-than-expected earnings.

Halliburton CoHAL.N surged 8%, the most among S&P 500companies, after the oilfield services provider's second-quarterprofit beat analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2DB

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and five new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 105 new lows. (Additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza inBengaluru;Editing by Chris Reese) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter handle: @randewich (415) 6772542; Reuters Messaging:noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics