US STOCKS-S&P 500 climbs toward record high, earnings in focus



* Halliburton rises after 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

* Boeing falls after Fitch revises ratings outlook

* Tech stocks lead S&P sectors

By Noel Randewich

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 climbed toward a record highon Monday, supported by expectations of lower interest rates,while investors awaited quarterly earnings from marqueecompanies Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon later this week.

Facebook IncFB.O rallied 2.0% ahead of its report due outafter the bell on Wednesday, while Amazon.com IncAMZN.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O were each up more than 0.7%ahead of their reports on Thursday.

Investors' reactions to the reports of these top-tier growthcompanies could affect broader market sentiment, with the S&P500 about 1% below its July 15 record high close.

"How is that going to affect my other tech holdings and themarket overall? That is more worrying than my actual investmentin Alphabet," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer ofLongbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The technology index .SPLRCT jumped 1.2%, the most amongthe S&P sectors, while the Philadelphia chip index .SOX surgedalmost 2%. Apple added 2.3% to $207.22 after Morgan Stanleyraised its price target to $247 from $231.

Shares of Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.0% and pressured theblue-chip Dow index .DJI after ratings agency Fitch revisedits outlook on the planemaker to "negative" from "stable," whilethe tech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by chipmakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N33K

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and moneymarkets are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a10-basis-point cut in interest rates. Federal Reserve officialsare set to meet just days later, and are widely expected tolower rates by at least 25 basis points.

Hopes of an interest rate cut have helped Wall Street's mainindexes hit record levels this month, recovering from a slump inMay caused by a sudden escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

About 30% of S&P 500 companies are set to reportsecond-quarter results this week, with overall profits nowestimated to rise about 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Chip stocks gained on news that White House economic adviserLarry Kudlow will host a meeting with executives ofsemiconductor and software companies on Monday to discuss a U.S.ban on sales to China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K1DH

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.07% to end at27,172.04 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.28% to2,985.02. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.71% to 8,204.14.

Second-quarter earnings have been mixed so far, with majorbanks raising concerns about profit growth in alow-interest-rate environment. Microsoft CorpMSFT.O andInternational Business Machines IBM.N , on the other hand, havereported better-than-expected earnings.

Halliburton CoHAL.N surged 9.1%, the most among S&P 500companies, after the oilfield services provider's second-quarterprofit beat analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2DB

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and five newlows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 47 new highs and 118 newlows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.1 billion shares, compared tothe 6.4 billion average for the full session over the last 20trading days. (Reporting by Noel RandewichAdditional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza inBengaluru;Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

