Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 breaks through 3,000 following Powell comments



* Three main Wall Street indexes hit record highs

* Fed's Powell begins two-day testimony before Congress

* Technology biggest boost to indexes

* Indexes up: Dow 0.3%, S&P 0.5%, Nasdaq 0.6% (Updates to after Fed minutes)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 brieflycrossed the 3,000-point mark for the first time on Wednesdayafter dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellboosted the case for an interest rate cut later this month.

The Nasdaq and the Dow also scaled all-time highs afterPowell, who gave semi-annual testimony on monetary policy beforethe U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee,said the central bank stands ready to "act as appropriate" tosupport record U.S. economic growth.

Stocks briefly added to gains following minutes from thelast meeting of Fed policymakers. The minutes from the June18-19 meeting showed that many Fed officials thought morestimulus would be needed soon if risks to the U.S. economy didnot let up. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMAIEF58

Amazon.comAMZN.O , Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Apple IncAAPL.O were among the biggest boosts to the indexes.

Powell also pointed to economic risks, includingpersistently weak inflation, slowing global growth and adownturn in business investment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

"The recent rally is speculation on the Fed loweringinterest rates to continue to perpetuate this amazing recoverywe've had. In Powell's testimony today, he referenced that quiteoften - that the Fed's job is to perpetuate this recovery byachieving full employment and controlling inflation, and they'vedone both," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist atInverness Counsel in New York.

"I'd say that's what's dominated the market over the pastmonth or so."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 90.75 points,or 0.34%, to 26,874.24, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.3 points,or 0.45%, to 2,992.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added51.65 points, or 0.63%, to 8,193.38.

The S&P 500 index of financial shares, which tend to benefitin a higher interest rate environment, retreated 0.3% afterPowell's comments.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 72 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 94 new highs and 37 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting byMedha Singh, Manas Mishra and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))