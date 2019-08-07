Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 bounces back from early lows; Nasdaq higher



* U.S. 10-year yields fall

* Disney drops after earnings miss

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 recovered from steepearly losses to trade modestly higher by late afternoon onWednesday as investors snapped up oversold shares, althoughsignals from the bond market of a higher risk of recession kepta lid on gains.

"As we've cut the losses in half by lunch and continued tomove higher, it's become a matter of buyers remaining interestedin continuing to buy stocks that they feel have been oversoldand a lack of sellers' supply," said Michael James, managingdirector of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

Trading was choppy, however, and focus remained on interestrates.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled, with 30-year yieldsapproaching record lows, on increasing worries over a globaleconomic downturn and bets the Federal Reserve will have to pickup its pace of interest rate cuts to counter growing recessionrisks.

Financials .SPSY have been the biggest loser among S&P 500 .SPX sectors, down about 1.5%.

Interest rates futures suggested traders are building betsthe Fed will cut interest rates three more times by year-end.

The premium on three-month Treasury bill rates over 10-yearTreasury yields, a closely watched U.S. recession indicator, wasat its most elevated levels since March 2007.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 12.13 points,or 0.05%, to 26,041.65, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.79 points,or 0.24%, to 2,888.56, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added38.21 points, or 0.49%, to 7,871.48.

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand onWednesday cut their lending rates amid growing fears that theU.S.-China trade war could aggravate a slowdown in the globaleconomy.

Trade concerns remerged after President Donald Trump lastweek threatened to slap 10% levies on the rest of $300 billionof Chinese imports and called China a currency manipulator onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI The energy sector .SPNY was down more than 1% after oilprices slid while real estate was up the most of any S&P sector.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 202 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New YorkAdditional reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)