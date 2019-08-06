Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Nasdaq set to snap six-day losing streak



* Indexes up: Dow 0.24%, S&P 0.32%, Nasdaq 0.42%

* Tech stocks biggest boost to the three indexes

* Nine of the 11 S&P sectors higher

* Mosaic tumbles after lowering FY profit forecast

* Walt Disney up ahead of results (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as Chinastepped in to stabilize the yuan, soothing concerns thatcurrencies would be the latest weapon in the long-drawn tradewar, a day after Wall Street suffered their sharpest one-daypercentage drops of the year.

China's overnight intervention came after the U.S. TreasuryDepartment labeled Beijing as a currency manipulator as it letthe yuan slide to a more than decade low on Monday.

A steep fall in the Chinese currency had led the benchmarkS&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC record their sixth straightsession of declines, losing at least 3% each in the previoussession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

China's move to fix the yuan at a slightly stronger rate andWhite House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comment thatPresident Donald Trump was planning to host a Chinese delegationfor further talks in September allayed fears of a furtherescalation in trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219020

The S&P 500, still reeling from last week's shock whenPresident Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on a further$300 billion in Chinese imports, is 5.6% away from its all-timehigh hit last month.

"Both sides are at that point where they must go back andrenegotiate," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer atBokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

"Yesterday's big drop off has allowed bargain hunters tofind bargains."

The technology sector .SPLRCT , which includes companiesthat have a big exposure to China and were at the heart ofMonday's selloff, rose 0.68%.

Apple IncAAPL.O gained 0.8% after three days of heavylosses, while Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX edged0.40% higher.

At 12:55 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 61.05 points, or 0.24%, at 25,778.79, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 9.12 points, or 0.32%, at 2,853.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 32.53 points, or 0.42%, at 7,758.57.

Among other stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software IncTTWO.O jumped 9.5% after the videogame publisher raised itsfull-year revenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2514LM

The materials sector .SPLRCM dropped 1%, weighed by a morethan 13% fall in scent and flavor maker International Flavors &FragrancesIFF.N and fertilizer company Mosaic CoMOS.N after the two companies cut their full-year earnings forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2522S7

Payments processor Mastercard IncMA.N gained 2.1% afterit said it would buy a majority of the corporate servicesbusinesses of Scandinavian payments group Nets for about $3.19billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2523M6

Walt Disney CoDIS.N was up 0.8% ahead of its resultsafter market close.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.20-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 23 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 166 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

