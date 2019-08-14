Quantcast

US STOCKS-Recession fears hit Wall Street after grim China, German data

By Reuters

* U.S. Treasury bond curve inverts for 1st time since 2007

* Macy's slides after FY outlook cut; weighs on rivals

* Futures down: Dow 1.37%, S&P 1.34%, Nasdaq 1.54% (Adds comment, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply loweron Wednesday, as poor economic data from China and Germany putthe focus back on the impact of a bruising Sino-U.S. trade warwhich is pushing some major economies towards the brink ofrecession.

The outlook for Germany's export reliant economy was alsogrim and Chinese industrial output growth cooled to a more than17-year low, adding to headwinds for U.S. multinationals thatrely on global demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0U7

The U.S. bond market showed red flags, with two-yearTreasury yields rising above those for 10-year paper for thefirst time since 2007, pointing to the risk of recession. US/

Wall Street's main indexes surged more than 1.5% on Tuesdayafter Washington delayed the introduction of tariffs on someChinese consumer goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

"It's almost as if global investors either don't buy thetariff delay as a sign of real progress in the U.S.-China tradewar or have been too consumed by further evidence of globaleconomic weakness to care," BMO Capital Markets strategistStephen Gallo said.

At 8:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 361 points,or 1.37%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 39.25 points, or1.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 119 points, or1.54%.

Banks were among the losers in trading before the bell, withBank of America CorpBAC.N , Citigroup IncC.N , JPMorganChase & Co JPM.N , Goldman SachsGS.N , Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N and Morgan StanleyMS.N down between 2.3% and 3.1%.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O were down 2.3% after boostingmarkets a day earlier with a 4% rise.

Chipmakers were also trading lower, with Micron TechnologyInc MU.O , Broadcom IncAVGO.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O downmore than 2%.

Macy's IncM.N tumbled 12.9% after the department storeoperator cut its full-year profit forecast as it discountedheavily to clear excess spring season inventory. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A3HF

Rivals Target CorpTGT.N and Nordstrom IncJWN.N slippedbetween 3.8% and 4.5%. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))





