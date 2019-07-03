US STOCKS-Major averages close at record highs on dovish Fed hopes

Shutterstock photo





By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, asexpectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a moredovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of aslowing economy.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury Note yields US10YT=RR touched its lowest since November 2016 at 1.939%, while eurozone yields tumbled to record lows on bets the European CentralBank's next chief would stay a dovish course.

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit jumped to afive-month high while services sector data showed a slowdown inactivity. The reports come on the heels of data on housing,manufacturing, business investment and consumer spending thatpoint to slowing economic growth in the quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430VXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6N

"The data has been mixed, it hasn't been terrible, sort of adecline generally," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio managerat Globalt Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Certainly the bond market is continuing to hit fresh yieldlows so that is a message there is a definite slowing and thecentral banks will have to cut. I guess the equity markets aresaying that is going to be OK."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 179.32 points,or 0.67%, to 26,966, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.79 points, or0.77%, to 2,995.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 61.14points, or 0.75%, to 8,170.23.

The defensive utilities .SPLRCU , real estate .SPLRCT andconsumer staples .SPLRCS rose the most among the 11 major S&Psectors as the falling bond yields made stocks that pay highdividends more attractive. The dividend yield for the broad S&P500 and the 10-year Treasury are nearly identical.

Traders currently see a 29.7% chance the Federal Reservewould cut borrowing costs by half a percentage point at its July30-31 policy meeting, up from the 25% perceived chance onTuesday and 24% a week ago. A cut of at least a quarterpercentage point is viewed as a certainty.

Rising expectations for a rate cut, fueled by softereconomic data and comments from global central banks indicatinga more dovish stance helped the S&P 500 and the Dow Jonesindexes post their best June performance in decades.

The Atlanta Fed on Wednesday trimmed its second-quarter GDPgrowth view to 1.3% on an annualized rate, down from 1.5% onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440SZ

Trading volumes were thin due to shortened trading hours onWednesday ahead of the July Fourth holiday. About 4.15 billionshares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.89billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Additional data on the labor market showed the ADP NationalEmployment Report, considered by some to be a precursor to theLabor Department's more comprehensive monthly nonfarm payrollsdata due on Friday, showed U.S. private employers added 102,000jobs in June, well below economists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZON1YMA00

Among stocks, Symantec CorpSYMC.O surged 13.57%, the moston the S&P, after sources told Reuters that chipmaker BroadcomInc AVGO.O is in advanced talks to buy the cybersecurity firm.Broadcom fell 3.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431MJ

Tesla IncTSLA.O rose 4.61% after the electric carmakerset a record for quarterly vehicle deliveries after months ofquestions about demand for its luxury electric cars. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2433YJ

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.64-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.85-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 85 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 88 new highs and 40 new lows.

