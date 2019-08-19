US STOCKS-Growing stimulus hopes set to boost Wall Street at open

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 1.08%, S&P 1.08%, Nasdaq 1.37%

* Interest-rate banks gain as U.S. Treasury yields rise

By Medha Singh

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for sharp gains atopen on Monday as signs of an interest rate reform in Chinabolstered hopes that major economies would act to stave off theslowing economic effects of escalating global trade tensions.

The latest stimulus for the world's second-largest economyfollows news of potential German economic easing on Friday,which helped major indexes end the session more than 1% higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

Still, the indexes racked up their third straight weeklyloss on Friday and the S&P 500 .SPX is now about 5% away froma record high hit in July. Traders will be split on directionfor the next few weeks as they balance trade risks and signs ofslowing growth with the potential for more action from the U.S.Federal Reserve and others in September.

A bond market rally last weak sparked by fears of a slowdownfollowing the inversion of the yield curve eased further onMonday with U.S. Treasury yields rising across the board,helping futures higher.

"The yield curve is widening and people are starting to feellike its time to get back into stocks, especially after they'vegotten cheaper in the past few weeks," said Robert Pavlik, chiefinvestment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStoneWealth LLC in New York.

Interest-rate sensitive lenders rose in premarket trading,with Bank of America CorpBAC.N , Citigroup IncC.N , JPMorganChase & Co JPM.N , Goldman SachsGS.N , Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N and Morgan StanleyMS.N all up between 1.4% and 2.1%.

The focus this week will be on Wednesday's release ofminutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, when the centralbank cut rates for the first time in more than a decade, andChair Jerome Powell's speech at a central banks meeting inJackson Hole on Friday.

"The Street is going to be hopeful that the Fed will takeaway the 'mid-cycle' comment on rate cuts, which we all know isgoing to be coming," Pavlik said.

Chipmakers, which depend on China for a large portion oftheir revenue, also gained. Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced MicroDevices IncAMD.O , Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Micron TechnologyInc MU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O were all up between 1.4% and3.2%.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday the U.S.government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S.companies so that it can service existing customers, even asnearly 50 of its units were being added to a U.S. economicblacklist. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 281 points, or1.08%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 31.25 points, or 1.08%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 104.25 points, or 1.37%.

The so-called FAANG group - Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.comInc AMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - were up between 1.2% and2.1%, with the iPhone maker leading the gains.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had spokenwith Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook about the impact of U.S.tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E08M

Estee Lauder Cos IncEL.N jumped 8.4% as it forecastfull-year revenue and profit above estimates, bolstered bybooming demand for its premium skincare products and strength inits Asia-Pacific business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2CL (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))