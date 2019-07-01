US STOCKS-Futures surge as U.S.-China restart trade talks

Shutterstock photo





* Futures jump: Dow 0.94%, S&P 1.08%, Nasdaq 1.70%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Futures jumped more than 1% when trading resumed on Sunday,with the S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 and the Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 hitting record highs early Monday as investors returned toriskier assets following the truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions including nonew tariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei TechnologiesCo LtdHWT.UL in order to reduce tensions with Beijing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Twenty-seven of the 28 Dow components trading before thebell were higher, with chipmakers that have a sizable revenueexposure to China climbing.

Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O andMicron Technology IncMU.O gained between 3% and 4.6%.

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after anescalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute sparked concerns of aglobal economic slowdown.

However, expectations of a more accommodative FederalReserve helped the S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Industrialsindex .DJI post their best June performance in generations.

As financial markets cheered the latest development in tradetalks, traders scaled back on the probability of a half-pointrate cut this month to around 15%, from nearer 50% a week ago.

At 7:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 251 points, or0.94%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 31.75 points, or 1.08%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 130.75 points, or 1.7%.

A rise in oil prices also lifted sentiment. OPEC and itsallies looked on track to extend supply cuts until at least theend of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week. O/R

Among other stocks, shares of MGM Resorts InternationalMGM.N , Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O , Melco Resorts &Entertainment LtdMLCO.O and Las Vegas Sands CorpLVS.N climbed between 1% and 5% after gambling revenue in the Chineseterritory of Macau rose more than expected in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00S258

On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. Junemanufacturing activity data. This would follow factory activitysurveys that have painted a downbeat picture across much ofEurope and Asia in the previous month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila)