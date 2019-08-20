US STOCKS-Futures subdued after strong rebound on stimulus hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Futures: Dow dips 0.02%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.05%

By Medha Singh

After a stormy start to the month on worsening U.S.-Chinatrade tensions, the indexes have rebounded sharply, with the S&P500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC erasing last week's losses onsigns Germany and China are considering stimulus.

A report late on Monday said White House officials arediscussing the possibility of a temporary payroll tax cut in aneffort to boost the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F13T

A clutch of retail earnings this week will test the healthof U.S. consumer demand. Home Depot IncHD.N beat quarterlyprofit estimates but cut its full-year sales forecast, citingpotential impact of the trade war on consumer spending. TargetTGT.N , Lowe'sLOW.N and NordstromJWN.N report later thisweek.

All eyes this week will be on Wednesday's release of minutesfrom the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting and Chair JeromePowell's speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole central bankers'conference.

Powell's remarks will be closely monitored for hints if morepolicy easing is in store, especially as the U.S.-China tradewar seems far from resolved and growing fears of recession,signaled by the inversion of the U.S. yield curve last week.

Even as Powell classified last month's interest rate cut asa "mid-cycle" policy adjustment, traders are currently fullypricing in another rate cut in September.

At 6:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 6 points, or0.02%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.25 points, or 0.01%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.05%.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell as much as about 7% fromits July record high last week, but is now down only about 3%from that level.

Shares of HP IncHPQ.N slipped 2% after Citigroupdowngraded the PC maker to "neutral" from "buy".

