US STOCKS-Futures slip as aggressive rate cut hopes wane

By Medha Singh

Hopes that the U.S. central bank would cut rates to counterany hit to economic growth from a prolonged U.S.-China tradedispute had helped Wall Street's main indexes rebound from aslump in May and hit record highs last week.

Traders still heavily bet that the Fed would lower keylending rates later this month, but expectations of a 50 basispoint cut have dropped to 1.8%, from about 20% a week ago,according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Investors will get an opportunity to look for cues on thenear-term monetary policy outlook during Fed Chairman JeromePowell's semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July10-11. Also on tap is the Fed's June policy meeting minutes,scheduled for release on Wednesday.

At 7:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 71 points, or0.26%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 7 points, or 0.23% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 35.25 points, or 0.45%.

Morgan Stanley's decision to cut exposure to global equitiesdue to misgivings about the ability of policy easing to offsetweaker economic data also weighed on sentiment.

The attention is now expected to turn to the start of thesecond-quarter earnings season next week. Profits for S&P 500companies are expected to dip 0.1% year-over-year, according toIBES Refinitiv data.

Among stocks, Apple Inc'sAAPL.O shares fell 1.6%premarket after Rosenblatt Securities downgraded to "sell" from"neutral".

Boeing Co'sBA.N shares declined 1.5% after Saudi Arabianbudget airline flyadeal said it would not proceed with aprovisional $5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2480BE (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))