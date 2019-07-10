US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of Powell's testimony

Shutterstock photo





* Futures down: Dow 0.26%, S&P 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.30%

By Medha Singh

Powell begins his two-day semi-annual monetary policytestimony to Congress at 10 a.m. ET and comes when Wall Street'sthree main indexes have retreated from their record closinghighs after a strong June jobs report on Friday temperedexpectations of a sharp rate cut this month.

"Equities across the globe are likely to hold their breathas markets ponder whether Powell would confirm or downplayexpectations for a potential U.S. rate cut this month," FXTMresearch analyst Lukman Otunuga wrote in a note.

"Given how financial markets remain extremely sensitive torate cut speculation, there is a lot at stake today with Powellhanded the mammoth task of pleasing investors withoutoverpromising."

Investors will also have another opportunity to gaugepolicymakers' thinking when minutes from the Fed's latest policymeeting will be released at 2 p.m. ET. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0IL

While the central bank has left the door open to an interestrate cut, market participants have fully priced in a reductionat the July 30-31 meeting.

Bets of a more accommodative Fed had been a major drivingforce that helped markets rebound from the slump in May, whichwas triggered by escalating trade tensions after PresidentDonald Trump piled more pressure on China and threatened newtariffs on Mexico.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond US10YT=RR edged higher ahead of Powell's testimony and minutesfrom the meeting. US/

The second-quarter earnings season starts in earnest nextweek, but investors are on edge following warnings of the tradewar hurting corporate profits. S&P 500 companies are expected toreport a 0.2% dip in profits from a year earlier, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 69 points,or 0.26%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8 points, or 0.27%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 23.75 points, or 0.3%.

The FAANG group of stocks lost some ground in premarkettrade. Facebook IncFB.O , Apple IncAAPL.O , Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O weredown between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Tesla Inc'sTSLA.O shares were up 0.8% after Bloombergreported that the company was preparing to boost output at itselectric car factory in Fremont, California, citing an internalemail. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B0GE (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila)