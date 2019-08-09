Quantcast

US STOCKS-Futures slip after Wall Street's best day in two months

By Reuters

* Futures down: Dow 0.5%, S&P 0.6%, Nasdaq 0.8%

By Medha Singh

Despite a turbulent week that started with the three mainindexes having their worst one-day percentage fall of 2019 onrenewed trade war fears, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX hasmanaged to hold onto small gains as bargain hunters picked upbeaten down stocks.

Worries of the economy slipping into a recession are back,as the trade war between the United States and China showslittle signs of easing, especially after a symbolic drop inChina's currency earlier this week.

The latest concern was a report that Washington was delayinga decision about allowing some trade between U.S. companies andChina's telecom equipment maker Huawei again, pressuringchipmakers and other tariff sensitive stocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

Micron TechnologyMU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and IntelCorp INTC.O fell between 1% and 2% in premarket trading, whileApple Inc AAPL.O slid 0.9%.

European shares were sharply lower as Italy's ruling Leagueparty Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini declared thegoverning coalition to be unworkable, while a report said PrimeMinister Boris Johnson was preparing to hold an election in thedays after "October 31 Brexit deadline". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545A5urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1IO05H

At 6:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 137 points,or 0.52%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 17 points, or 0.58%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61.25 points, or 0.79%.

Investors looking for safety in turbulent times helped thedefensive sectors, with consumer staples .SPLRCS , utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR indexes outperforming thebroader S&P 500 this week.

Following a near 12% jump on Thursday, Symantec CorpSYMC.O gained 2.5% after chipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O confirmed it would buy the antivirus software maker's enterprisesecurity unit for $10.7 billion in cash. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545DA

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR.O shares plunged 34.1% after thedrug developer flagged manufacturing issues with itsexperimental cancer drug bempeg. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))





