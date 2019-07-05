US STOCKS-Futures slightly lower before jobs data

Shutterstock photo





By Medha Singh

Nonfarm payrolls data from the Labor Department is likely toshow an increase by 160,000 jobs last month after rising by only75,000 in May, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Thedata is due at 8:30 a.m ET (1230 GMT).

The likely rebound in U.S. job growth and expectations of apick up in wage gains would probably not be enough to discouragethe Fed from cutting interest rates this month amid growingevidence the economy is slowing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24218R

A spate of weak economic data on Wednesday raised hopes ofan interest rate cut and helped the Wall Street's main indexesclinch record closing highs.

"It appears that, unless the report shows a radically lowerfigure - as happened in May - markets could accept a broadlysolid jobs report as confirmation that the July FOMC meetingwill result in only 25 basis point of easing," Chris Turner,global head of strategy at ING, said.

Traders fully expect the U.S. central bank to lowerborrowing costs by at least a quarter point at its policymeeting on July 30-31 and also see a 23% chance of a50-basis-point reduction.

A protracted U.S.-China trade war is also seen as a reasonbehind the Fed's dovish stance, although a trade truce reachedbetween the United States and China and their return to talkslast week have tempered bets of a half-point cut.

At 6:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 35 points, or0.13%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 4.75 points, or 0.16%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 15 points, or 0.19%.

Trading volumes could be thin at the end ofholiday-shortened week as markets were shut on Thursday forIndependence Day holiday.

Among stocks, Qualcomm IncQCOM.O fell 2.9% in premarkettrade, with Intel CorpINTC.O and Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O also trading lower, after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd005930.KS forecast a steep plunge in its second-quarteroperating profit due to a supply glut and rising tariffs hittingglobal demand for electronics.