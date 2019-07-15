US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher ahead of Citi results

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.14%, Nasdaq 0.10%

By Medha Singh

Shares of the U.S. lender were up 0.7% in premarket trade.It will report results at around 8 a.m. ET and will be followedby other Wall Street big banks such as JPMorganJPM.N , GoldmanSachs GS.N and Wells FargoWFC.N on Tuesday. As companies start reporting quarterly results, investorswill look for the impact of the long-drawn U.S.-China tradedispute on corporate profit.

Other companies slated for this week include Bank of AmericaCorpBAC.N , Netflix IncNFLX.O , Microsoft CorpMSFT.O andHoneywell International IncHON.N .

Profits from S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.4%year-over-year, the first quarterly decline in three years,according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Last week, gains in stocks were powered by comments fromFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that reassured investorsthat an interest rate cut was highly likely at the centralbank's policy meeting later this month.

The S&P 500 .SPX closed above 3,000 points for the firsttime on Friday as investors rebuilt their bets of a sharp 50basis-point rate cut in the July 30-31 meeting.

Also helping the mood was upbeat data out of China.Quarterly growth at the world's second largest economy beatanalysts' forecasts, while June reports on industrialproduction, retail sales and urban investment were also wellabove expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

At 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 39 points, or0.14%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.14% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 8 points, or 0.1%.

Among stocks, Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.4% after a report thatits 737 Max jet may stay grounded until early 2020 as thecompany seeks to fix its hazardous flight-control software. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nNRA97c1vk

General Electric CoGE.N slipped marginally afterbrokerage UBS downgraded shares of the industrial conglomerateto "neutral" from "buy", according to traders.

Shares of paper packaging companies Westrock CoWRK.N ,Packaging Corp of AmericaPKG.N and International Paper CoIP.N fell between 3.3% and 2.4% and were the top losers on thebenchmark index before the bell.

KeyBanc downgraded their shares, citing risks from a furtherfall in containerboard and pulp prices.