US STOCKS-Futures slide amid geopolitical tensions, trade worries

By Amy Caren Daniel

Increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong and a crash inArgentina's currency and its stock market pushed up demand forU.S. bonds, gold and the Japanese yen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2583NW

"Where markets head next will largely hinge on whether thethreatened tariffs are implemented, and how the Federal Reserveresponds," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS GlobalWealth Management, wrote in a note.

President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on Chinesegoods has raised bets of at least three more rate cuts thisyear, with a reduction in rates at the Fed's September meetingbeing fully priced in, according to CME Group's FedWatchprogram. MMT/

The U.S. central bank lowered key borrowing rates for thefirst time in more than a decade in July and flagged risks fromthe ongoing trade war on economic growth.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 36 points,or 0.14%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 17.25 points, or0.23%.

Industrial bellwethers Caterpillar IncCAT.N and Boeing CoBA.N slipped 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, in premarkettrading.

Chipmakers, which depend on China for a large portion oftheir revenue, were also under pressure. Micron Technology IncMU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O fell between 0.3% and 1.25%.

FAANG group of stocks - Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parentAlphabet IncGOOGL.O - fell between 0.6% and 0.8%.

A survey showed German business sentiment plunged far morethan expected in August, hurt by trade disputes and higherchances of a no-deal Brexit, painting a dismal picture ofEurope's biggest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2592DP

The Labor department's June consumer price index (CPI) datawill be closely watched as tame U.S. inflation remains a worry.Economists polled by Reuters expect CPI to rise 0.3% in July,compared with a gain of 0.1% in June.

In a bright spot, China'sJD.com IncJD.O rose 4.6% afterthe e-commerce company beat estimates for quarterly revenue andforecast third-quarter sales above expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2592FS (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva)