Quantcast

US STOCKS-Futures slide amid geopolitical tensions, trade worries

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.13%, Nasdaq 0.23%

By Amy Caren Daniel

Increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong and a crash inArgentina's currency and its stock market pushed up demand forU.S. bonds, gold and the Japanese yen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2583NW

"Where markets head next will largely hinge on whether thethreatened tariffs are implemented, and how the Federal Reserveresponds," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS GlobalWealth Management, wrote in a note.

President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on Chinesegoods has raised bets of at least three more rate cuts thisyear, with a reduction in rates at the Fed's September meetingbeing fully priced in, according to CME Group's FedWatchprogram. MMT/

The U.S. central bank lowered key borrowing rates for thefirst time in more than a decade in July and flagged risks fromthe ongoing trade war on economic growth.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 36 points,or 0.14%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 17.25 points, or0.23%.

Industrial bellwethers Caterpillar IncCAT.N and Boeing CoBA.N slipped 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, in premarkettrading.

Chipmakers, which depend on China for a large portion oftheir revenue, were also under pressure. Micron Technology IncMU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O fell between 0.3% and 1.25%.

FAANG group of stocks - Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parentAlphabet IncGOOGL.O - fell between 0.6% and 0.8%.

A survey showed German business sentiment plunged far morethan expected in August, hurt by trade disputes and higherchances of a no-deal Brexit, painting a dismal picture ofEurope's biggest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2592DP

The Labor department's June consumer price index (CPI) datawill be closely watched as tame U.S. inflation remains a worry.Economists polled by Reuters expect CPI to rise 0.3% in July,compared with a gain of 0.1% in June.

In a bright spot, China'sJD.com IncJD.O rose 4.6% afterthe e-commerce company beat estimates for quarterly revenue andforecast third-quarter sales above expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2592FS (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar