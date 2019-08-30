US STOCKS-Futures rise on U.S.-China trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.49%, S&P 0.50%, Nasdaq 0.51%

By Akanksha Rana

Wall Street's main indexes are on track to wrap up the weekwith the biggest gains since June after coming under immenseselling pressure for much of the month due to escalating tradetensions and fears of a looming recession.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index is has fallen 3.4% fromits record high hit in late July. Markets will be shut for theLabor Day holiday on Monday.

China'sForeign Ministry said trade negotiating teams fromWashington and Beijing are maintaining effective communication,a day after both sides discussed the next round of in-personnegotiations in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01Uurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

Shares of trade-sensitive companies including Apple IncAAPL.O and Caterpillar IncCAT.N were up nearly 1% inpremarket trading.

Investors are also bracing for a new round of U.S. tariffson some Chinese goods that would come into effect on Sunday.

A report from the Commerce Department due at 08:30 am ET(1230 GMT) is expected to show that personal consumptionexpenditure (PCE) index gained 0.5% in July after a 0.3% rise inthe month before.

The core PCE data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measureof inflation, is expected to be unchanged for the month.

The inflation report will be followed by the monthly jobsreport and manufacturing data next week that would offer moreclarity on the chances of another interest rate cut.

At 7:31 a.m. ET, the Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 128points, or 0.49%. The S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.5points, or 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 39.5points, or 0.51%.

Ulta Beauty IncULTA.O lost a quarter of its value and wasthe biggest loser among the S&P 500 stocks after the cosmeticscompany cut its full-year profit forecast.

Dell Technologies IncDELL.N jumped 9.7% as the PC makerbeat analysts' estimates for profit, aided by higher demand fordesktops as well as a focus on more profitable contracts withinits server unit in China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P4QH

Shares of Marvell Technology Group LtdMRVL.O fell 5%after it forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates, as aban on selling components to Chinese telecommunications giantHuawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL hurt the U.S. chipmaker.