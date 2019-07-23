US STOCKS-Futures rise after better-than-expected earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Intel gains on report of Apple buying modem business

* Biogen rises on quarterly profit beat

* Futures up: Dow 0.31%, S&P 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.37%

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched higheron Tuesday lifted by a batch of largely upbeat earnings reportsfrom companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, thatsoothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

Second-quarter earnings last week were mixed, but last 24hours have seen investors react positively to a series ofreleases, albeit often against expectations for profits, whichhave been lowered due to this year's concerns over growth.

The overall profits of S&P companies are now estimated torise about 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data, improving fromestimates of a small decline earlier.

Coca-Cola CoKO.N shares rose 2.2% after the fizzy drinkmaker beat quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter andraised its revenue forecast for the full year, boosted by demandfor its sparkling soft drinks and coffees. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2KG

Industrial conglomerate United Technologies CorpUTX.N >gained 2.6% after raising its full-year profit and salesoutlook, helped by an increase in demand for aircraft parts andspares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2LN

Expectations that the U.S. central bank would adopt a loosermonetary policy to counter the impact of a protracted U.S.-Chinatrade war have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale newrecord levels. The S&P 500 index is now just 1% shy of itsall-time high.

"Earnings season in the U.S. in general seems to be fairlybullish. There doesn't seem to be too many profit warnings andthe outlook at the moment for the second half don't seem to hintat too many nasty surprises," said Russ Mould, investmentdirector at AJ Bell in London.

Among the investor favorite FAANG group of stocks — FacebookInc FB.O is scheduled to post results after the bell onWednesday, while Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Google-parentAlphabet IncGOOGL.O will report on Thursday.

At 6:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 84 points, or0.31%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8 points, or 0.27% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 29 points, or 0.37%.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rateson Thursday by 10 basis points and the Federal Reserve, whichwill meet a few days later, is widely expected to lower rates byat least 25 basis points.

Among other stocks, drugmaker Biogen IncBIIB.O gained2.2% after it beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit andlifted its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2HD

Hasbro IncHAS.O rose 4.1% after the toymaker reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demandfor action toys. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2GU

Intel CorpINTC.O gained 1.3% after a report that AppleInc AAPL.O is in advanced talks to buy its smartphone-modemchip business. The iPhone maker's shares rose 0.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N43J