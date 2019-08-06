US STOCKS-Futures rebound after Wall Street's worst day of 2019

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.85%, S&P 0.91%, Nasdaq 1.09%

By Medha Singh

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC lost atleast 3% each on Monday, their sixth straight day of losses, asChina let the yuan drop sharply in what was seen as aretaliation to President Donald Trump's threat to slap a newround of tariffs on Chinese imports last week.

U.S. Treasury Department labeled Beijing a currencymanipulator late on Monday, crushing any hopes of a swiftresolution to the trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

"This trade spat is going away no time soon, but we shouldsee central bank easing bets rise globally and that will helplimit some of the market carnage over the next couple of weeks,"said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

At 6:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 rose 0.85%. S&P 500e-minis EScv1 advanced 0.91%, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 80.75 points, or 1.09%.

Shares of technology companies, which have a big exposure toChina, were higher in premarket trading.

Apple IncAAPL.O edged 0.4% after three days of heavylosses, while shares of semiconductor companies - Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O - rose between 1.2% and 1.7%.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N rose about 1% each.

The latest streak of losses has pulled the S&P 500 about 6%away from its all-time high hit last month.

Among other stocks, Walt Disney CoDIS.N was up 1.2%. thecompany is set to report its third-quarter results after marketclose.