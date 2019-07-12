US STOCKS-Futures push higher on rate cut optimism

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 0.31%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.26%

By Amy Caren Daniel

In his two-day testimony before Congress, Powell said theU.S. economy was still under threat from disappointing factoryactivity, tame inflation and a simmering trade war and that theFed stood ready to "act as appropriate."

"Jerome Powell spoke in Washington DC on Wednesday andThursday, and the take away message is the U.S. central bank isconsidering cutting interest rates, and that is helping stocksaround the world," said David Madden, market analyst at CMCMarkets in UK.

The S&P 500 index .SPX traded above the 3,000 level for asecond day in a row on Thursday, with stronger-than-expectedU.S. inflation data failing to shake expectations of a rate cut.

Keeping investors on edge was uncertainty on U.S.-Chinatrade. In the latest evidence that the trade dispute wasimpacting growth, data showed that China's exports fell in Juneand imports shrank more than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D20L

Meanwhile, China threatened sanctions on U.S. firms thatsell arms to Taiwan after Washington approved possible sales of$2.2 billion in tanks, missiles and related equipment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23B01W

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher, extending Thursday'sgains after an auction of $16 billion 30-year bonds saw weakdemand. US/

Morgan StanleyMS.N , JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , GoldmanSachs GroupGS.N rose between 0.5% and 1% in premarkettrading. The shares were also boosted after Citigroup raisedprice targets for the lenders ahead of earnings next week.

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 83 points, or0.31%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.5 points, or 0.22% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 20.75 points, or 0.26%.

Second-quarter earnings season start next week against thebackdrop of warnings of the trade war hurting corporate profits.S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 0.4% dip in profitsfrom a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Also on the radar is another set of inflation data. TheLabor Department's report on underlying U.S. producer prices at8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show producer price index finaldemand remained flat in June, compared with a 0.1% gain in May.

Among other stocks, gene sequencing company Illumina IncILMN.O tumbled 16.1% after its preliminary second-quarterrevenue came in below estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D2L0

Ford Motor CoF.N rose 0.7% after Reuters reported thatthe automaker's self-driving unit Argo was set to get a $2.6billion investment from Volkswagen AGVOWG_p.DE . (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Shreyashi Sanyal inBengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))