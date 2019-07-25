US STOCKS-Futures muted after mixed bag of earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Futures: Dow up 0.21%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.33%

By Amy Caren Daniel

Tesla IncTSLA.O tumbled 12.3% and pressured Nasdaqfutures NQcv1 , after the electric carmaker pushed back itsprofit timeline once again after missing its quarterly financialtargets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4QR

On the other hand, 3M CoMMM.N rose 4.5% after themanufacturing conglomerate reiterated its full-year earningsforecast despite slowing growth in high-profile markets such asChina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q30Z

Facebook gained 1% after the social media giant reportedquarterly revenue that beat estimates, but said new rules andproduct changes aimed at protecting user privacy would slow itsrevenue growth into next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4J5

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 77%of the 138 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Overall earnings, however, are now expected to fall 0.1%,compared with a prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

Hopes that major central banks would take monetary measuresto impede the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war hashelped Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs this month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit an all-time high once again onWednesday after Texas Instruments hinted that a global slowdownin microchip demand would not be as long as feared, whichcountered bleak earnings from bellwether companies Boeing andCaterpillar.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is all but certain to easepolicy further on Thursday and set the path for the FederalReserve when it meets next week, but the biggest question iswhether the ECB staggers its moves over several months or optsfor a big bang. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q2DJ

At 6:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 57 points, or0.21%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1.25 points, or 0.04%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 26.75 points, or 0.33%.

Ford Motor CoF.N dropped 4.6% after the automakerreported a lower-than-expected profit, weighed down by chargesto restructure its units in Europe and South America, and gave adisappointing full-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P1KM