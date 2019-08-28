US STOCKS-Futures lower on recession worries

Shutterstock photo





* Futures down: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.27%

By Akanksha Rana

The U.S. yield curve inverted on Tuesday to levels not seensince 2007, triggering a selloff on Wall Street. US/

Shares of banks, which typically come under pressure in alow interest rate environment, fell in premarket trading, withBank of America CorpBAC.N , Citigroup IncC.N , Goldman SachsGroup IncGS.N and JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N down nearly 1%.

The recent bout of selling has dragged the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX 5.5% away from a record high hit in late July.

Markets have been roiled by persistent trade tensions afterBeijing announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods andPresident Donald Trump ordered the U.S. companies to look atalternatives to doing business with China.

Investors are also awaiting the release of the government'sclosely watched monthly jobs report and manufacturing data nextweek to gauge the pace of interest rate cuts.

At 7:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 65 points,or 0.25%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.5 points, or 0.19%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 20.5 points, or 0.27%.

Among other stocks, Tiffany & CoTIF.N rose 3% after theluxury retailer beat quarterly profit estimates as it cutmarketing spending. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2RN

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise CoHPE.N jumped 4.3%after it beat profit estimates and raised its 2019 adjustedprofit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N4EN

Autodesk Inc'sADSK.O slumped 12.2% after the AutoCADsoftware maker cut its full-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2P4