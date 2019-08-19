US STOCKS-Futures jump on growing stimulus hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.99%, S&P 0.97%, Nasdaq 1.14%

By Medha Singh

The latest stimulus for the world's second-largest economyfollows news of potential German economic easing on Friday,which helped Wall Street's major indexes end the session morethan 1% higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

The indexes racked up their third straight weekly loss onFriday and the S&P 500 .SPX is now about 5% away from a recordhigh hit in July. However, traders will be split on directionfor the next few weeks as they balance trade risks and signs ofslowing growth with the potential for more action from the U.S.Federal Reserve and others in September.

The week's big centerpieces are Wednesday's release ofminutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, when the centralbank cut rates for the first time in more than a decade andChair Jerome Powell's speech at a central banks meeting inJackson Hole on Friday.

With a bond market rally easing, interest-rate sensitivelenders rose in premarket trading. Bank of America CorpBAC.N ,Citigroup IncC.N , JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman SachsGS.N , Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N and Morgan StanleyMS.N wereall up between 1.5% and 2%.

Chipmakers, which depend on China for a large portion oftheir revenue, also gained. Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced MicroDevices IncAMD.O , Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Micron TechnologyInc MU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O were all up between 1% and 2%.

At 7:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 256 points, or0.99%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 28 points, or 0.97% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 87 points, or 1.14%.

The so-called FAANG group - Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.comInc AMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - were up between 1% and1.6%, with the iPhone maker leading the gains.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had spokenwith Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook about the impact of U.S.tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E08M