US STOCKS-Futures jump after China's positive comments on trade

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* Futures up: Dow 1%, S&P 0.93%, Nasdaq 1.23%

By Akanksha Rana

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing thenext round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S.officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoidan escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stockshigher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29KMKTS/GLOB

Trade-sensitive stocks such as Apple IncAAPL.O and BoeingCo BA.N rose more than 1% in premarket trading.

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue fromChina also gained, with Intel CorpINTC.O , Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O up between 0.9% and 2.3%.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsadditional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting severalhundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

Shares of Best Buy Co IncBBY.N , the biggest U.S. consumerelectronics retailer, dropped 5.8%, after forecasting annualsame-store sales below analysts' estimates, citing the new U.S.tariffs set to be imposed on Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P37I

Wall Street's main indexes are on course to record theirworst monthly performance since a selloff in May, spurred byworries that tit-for-tat tariffs will drive the global economyinto a recession. Those fears came to the fore after the U.S.yield curve inversion deepened earlier this week to levels notseen since 2007. US/

Data from the U.S. Commerce Department in its secondestimate, due at 08:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show thatgross domestic product increased 2% in the second quarter, aftershowing 2.1% growth in its earlier estimate.

Separately, data from the Labor Department, which is alsodue at 08:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show that initial joblessclaims rose to 215,000 from 209,000 for the week ended Aug. 24.

At 7:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 260 points, or1%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 27 points, or 0.93% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 93.25 points, or 1.23%.

Among other stocks, Box IncBOX.N tumbled 10% premarket asinvestors were disappointed after the cloud content managementplatform provider reiterated its full-year earnings outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O46S

Dollar General CorpDG.N jumped 6.4% after the discountretailer beat analysts' estimates for quarterly same-storesales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P33A (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))