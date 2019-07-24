US STOCKS-Futures hit as DOJ aims antitrust probe at tech

Shutterstock photo





By Amy Caren Daniel

With second quarter earnings heating up, the day'scenterpiece should be results for industrial bellwethersincluding Caterpillar and Boeing.

While the Justice Department did not identify specificcompanies, the terms of the review pointed to Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Facebook IncFB.O . Thelatter also reports later on Wednesday and is expected to be thesubject of another regulatory fine this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O3XX

Shares in the all three companies - among Wall Street's mosthighly valued by market cap - fell between 0.8% and 1.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O3XX

By 6:37 a.m. ET, initial futures prices were pointing to aroughly quarter point fall for the Dow Jones Industrial1YMcv1 and S&P 500 EScv1 , while the tech-heavy Nasdaq NQcv1 was oncourse to open half a percent lower.

Shares in planemaker Boeing CoBA.N were down 0.6% asmarkets awaited a fuller update on the impact of the worldwidegrounding of its lucrative 737 MAX passenger jets after twodeadly crashes. The company has already said it would take aroughly $5 billion charge for the affair this quarter.

Heavy equipment marker CaterpillarCAT.N was also set toreport results before the bell.

The second quarter earnings season is off to a strong start,with nearly 80% of the 104 S&P 500 companies topping earningsexpectations, and overall profits are expected to rise about 1%,according to Refinitiv, improving from a small decline estimatedpreviously.

While investors in general had dialled down forecasts forthis and next quarter, expectations that the Federal Reservewill cut interest rates at its policy-setting meeting next weekhave made traders more optimistic about the next year and morewilling to buy stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, having fallen back sharply in asell-off in May, are back trading at or around record highs.

The global outlook is still shaky. Surveys earlier onWednesday showed euro zone business growth was much weaker thanexpected in July, hurt by a deepening contraction inmanufacturing, and suggested conditions would get worse nextmonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P274

The pick of the results from Tuesday's after-market resultsreleases was Texas Instruments IncTXN.O , up 6.6% after thechipmaker said that a global slowdown in microchip demand wouldnot be as long as feared. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

At 6.37 a.m. ET Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 59 points, or0.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.27% and Nasdaq100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 43.25 points, or 0.54%. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)