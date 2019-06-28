US STOCKS-Futures higher with G20 summit, inflation data in focus

Shutterstock photo





* Trump-Xi meeting at G20 in focus

* Investors await inflation data

* Futures up: Dow 0.24%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.06%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. equity futures rose on Friday amidgrowing caution ahead of a crucial meeting between PresidentsDonald Trump and Xi Jinping and the release of inflation datathat could feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interestrates next month.

Trump said he hoped for productive talks with the Chinesepresident on their trade war, but said he had not made anypromises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

Trump and Xi are set to meet on the sidelines of a Group of20 summit this weekend in Japan, where the two sides will try toresolve a dispute that has hit global growth.

However, hopes of a deal were muddied by a report onThursday saying Xi would give Trump a set of conditions to bemet by Washington before reaching any settlement. Sentiment wasalso dampened by a threat that the United States may move aheadwith further tariffs on Chinese goods after the weekend summit.

The uncertainty in markets caused by conflicting reports ontrade in the build up to the G20 meet stalled a rally in stocksthis month, and set the bellwether S&P 500 index .SPX on paceto post its first weekly loss in June.

Still, hopes that the Fed is ready to counter slowing growthhave helped lift the benchmark index to a record high last week.

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 64 points, or0.24%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6 points, or 0.2% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.06%.

Large-cap U.S. banks rose between 1.5% to 2.5% in premarkettrading after the Fed on Thursday approved capital plans of 16banks, including JPMorgan Chase & COJPM.N , Bank of AmericaCorpBAC.N and Citigroup IncC.N , in its final stress testhurdle. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1PE

Investors awaited a reading of consumer prices as measuredby the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index forMay, which is expected to rise 0.4% from 0.3% in April.

The data, set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected toshow that the PCE price index, excluding the volatile food andenergy components, remained at 0.2% in May, the same as April.

Apple IncAAPL.O dipped 0.6% after the company said JonyIve, a close creative collaborator with the iPhone maker'sco-founder Steve Jobs, will leave later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y4SF

Nike IncNKE.N edged 0.4% lower after the world's largestsportswear missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit onThursday, as the company spent more on marketing and new productlaunches. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y4PE (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

