CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures higher as robust Chinese data eases growth worries



* Futures up: Dow 0.75%, S&P 0.77%, Nasdaq 0.96%

By Uday Sampath Kumar

A private survey showed activity in China's services sectorexpanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, a boostto the world's second-largest economy struggling to reverse aprolonged slump in its manufacturing sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

Wall Street's three major indexes fell on Tuesday after theUnited States and China imposed new tariffs on each other'sgoods over the weekend and on data showing weak U.S. factoryactivity in August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

Markets have struggled in August as escalating tradetensions and the inversion of a key part of the U.S. yieldcurve, often seen as a sign of recession, drove investors awayfrom risky assets, pushing the S&P 500 .SPX 1.8% lower for themonth.

The benchmark is now 4% away from its record high hit inlate July.

Intel CorpINTC.O , Qualcomm IncQCOM.O and MicronTechnology IncMU.O rose between 0.7% and 3% in premarkettrading.

Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N , Bank of America CorpBAC.N and JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N were also trading higher.

Investors will also keep a close watch on the monthly jobsreport, which is due on Friday, to gauge the likelihood ofanother interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at itsmid-September meeting.

At 7:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 195 points, or0.75%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22.25 points, or 0.77%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 72.75 points, or 0.96%.

Among other stocks, Tapestry IncTPR.N shares rose 2.5%after the Coach handbag maker said Chief Executive OfficerVictor Luis was stepping down. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V2OA

Activision Blizzard IncATVI.O gained 2.2% after brokerageBMO Capital Markets upgraded the videogame publisher's stock to"outperform."

Tyson Foods IncTSN.N shares fell 5.1%, after the UnitedStates' biggest meat processor cut its 2019 earnings forecast,citing a litany of causes including a recent fire at its Holcombslaughterhouse and volatility in the commodity market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U46K

On the data front, a report from the Commerce Department isexpected to show U.S. trade deficit in July narrowed to $53.5billion from $55.2 billion in June. The report is due at 8:30a.m. ET.

