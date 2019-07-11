US STOCKS-Futures higher after rally on Powell's dovish remarks

Shutterstock photo





* Futures rise: Dow 0.22%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.25%

By Medha Singh

Traders now see a one-in-three chance of a 50 basis pointrate cut at the July 30-31 meeting. Such bets had nearlydissipated after a strong June jobs report on Friday.

In the first day of testimony before the Congress, Powellsaid the U.S. economy is still under threat from disappointingfactory activity, tame inflation and a simmering trade war. Histwo-day testimony resumes at 10:00 a.m. ET onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

Hopes that the Fed would step in to cushion any hit to arecord U.S. economic expansion have helped Wall Street's mainindexes resume their rally after a slump in May.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has climbed about 19% this yearand crossed the 3,000 point mark for the first time. Theblue-chip Dow has risen 15%, while the tech-laden Nasdaq hasgained 24%.

Helping the mood, China's commerce ministry said on ThursdayBeijing and Washington can find a way to resolve their tradedispute if legitimate concerns are taken into consideration. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23Q00Z

At 6:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 58 points, or0.22%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.5 points, or 0.22% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 19.75 points, or 0.25%.

As tame U.S. inflation continues to worry, the Labordepartment's June consumer price index (CPI) data will beclosely watched. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumerprice index to remain unchanged in June after edging 0.1% higherin May. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In premarket trade, the so-called FAANG group - Facebook IncFB.O , Apple IncAAPL.O , Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O - were up between 0.3% and0.6%.

Delta Air Lines IncDAL.N rose 2.2% after reporting a39.3% rise in quarterly profit, as the carrier benefited fromhigher fares and flying fuller planes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B3TT

Delta Air Lines IncDAL.N rose 2.2% after reporting a39.3% rise in quarterly profit, as the carrier benefited fromhigher fares and flying fuller planes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B3TT

This comes a day after American Airlines Group IncAAL.O raised its estimate for second-quarter unit revenue. Shares ofAmerican, United Airlines HoldingsUAL.N and SouthwestAirlines Co SUV.N rose between 0.5% and 1.3%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila)