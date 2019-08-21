US STOCKS-Futures gain on upbeat Target, Lowe's earnings; Fed minutes eyed

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.65%, S&P 0.73%, Nasdaq 0.85%

By Medha Singh

Shares of home improvement chain Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N rose10.5% in premarket trading as it joined bigger rival Home DepotHD.N in beating profit estimates.

Big-box retailer Target CorpTGT8.N surged 13.4% after itbeat quarterly same-store sales and profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H23R

The centerpiece for the day will be the release of theminutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, when it cutinterest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

U.S.-China trade tensions have taken a turn for the worsesince the Fed's move, adding to economic risks and putting infocus Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.His remarks will be scrutinized for clues on what morepolicymakers are planning to boost growth.

The three main Wall Street indexes closed lower on Tuesdayfollowing a three-day rebound, which was driven by signs thatmajor economies were considering stimulus to boost growth.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said his administrationwas looking at cuts to payroll and capital gains taxes, a weekafter the U.S. yield curve inverted, which is widely viewed as aharbinger of a recession.

"Fundamentally you see concerns about the slowdown, but youhave global central banks aiming to unleash stimulus and that ishelping sentiment," said Rabobank analyst Bas Van Geffen.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 169 points, or0.65%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.25 points, or 0.73%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 65.25 points, or 0.85%.

Interest-rate sensitive bank stocks were up after a slide inthe previous session. Bank of America CorpBAC.N , CitigroupInc C.N , JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman SachsGS.N andMorgan Stanley MS.N gained between 0.6% and 1.2%.

Data from National Association of Realtors at 10:00 a.m. ET is expected to show existing home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.39 million units in July, from 5.27 million units a month earlier.

