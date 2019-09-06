US STOCKS-Futures gain ahead of U.S. jobs report

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.36%, S&P 0.32%, Nasdaq 0.27%

By Uday Sampath Kumar

China's central bank said it would reduce the amount of cashthat banks must hold as reserves, releasing a total of 900billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2FO

The Labor Department's nonfarm payroll data is likely toshow that the U.S. economy added 158,000 jobs in August,compared with a gain of 164,000 in July, according to a Reuterssurvey of economists.

The monthly report, due at 8:30 a.m ET, will be closelywatched after a clutch of economic data from earlier this weekprovided mixed views on the U.S. economy amid the drama of adrawn-out trade war with China.

Data showing a contraction in U.S. factory activity inAugust dampened markets on Tuesday, but diffusing politicaltensions in Hong Kong and hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-Chinatrade tensions helped boost stocks to one-month highs later inthe week.

Markets were also driven by strong growth in privatepayrolls and an accelerating services sector. The benchmark S&P500 .SPX rose 1.3% on Thursday, closing just 1.75% away fromits record high in July.

Analysts have said that weak jobs numbers could put morepressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by as muchas 50-basis points in its mid-September meeting. Marketparticipants are currently expecting a quarter percentage pointcut.

At 7:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 84 points, or0.31%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8.75 points, or 0.29% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 15.5 points, or 0.2%.

Investors will also keep a close eye on Fed Chairman JeromePowell's speech at the University of Zurich, scheduled for 12:30p.m. ET, which could provide further hints on the monetarypolicy before the central bank goes into a quiet period ahead ofits Sept. 17-18 meeting.

Among stocks, Marathon OilMRO.N was down 1.8% afterGoldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock. Facebook IncFB.O also fell marginally following a Wall Street Journalreport that state attorneys general are formally launchingseparate antitrust probes into the company.