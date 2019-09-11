US STOCKS-Futures flat as trade moves offer mixed signals

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures: Dow up 0.10%, S&P 500 up 0.01%, Nasdaq down 0.05%

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Earlier in the day, China's finance ministry said 16 typesof U.S. goods would be exempted from additional retaliatorytariffs, ahead of a planned meeting between trade negotiatorsfrom the two countries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621DV

While the move is perceived as a friendly gesture to thawtrade relations with the United States, analysts are far fromconvinced that it is a turning point in a trade war that hashurt the global economy.

"The exemption could be seen as a gesture of sinceritytowards the US ahead of negotiations in October, but is probablymore a means of supporting the (Chinese) economy," Iris Pang, aGreater China economist with ING, wrote in a note.

On Tuesday, a senior White House adviser tempered downexpectations for the trade talks, urging investors to be patientabout resolving the dispute between the world's two largesteconomies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611SF

Markets are now looking for stimulus measures from centralbanks to stem a global slowdown, with the Fed and the EuropeanCentral Bank expected to cut interest rates at their policymeetings over the next two weeks.

With major decisions still around the corner, trading inU.S. markets has been subdued this week. Investors have beenreadjusting their portfolios, shifting profits fromoutperforming sectors such as technology to those that haveunderperformed like energy and financials.

Shares of Micron Technology IncMU.O rose nearly 2%premarket after Longbow Research upgraded its rating on thestock to "buy". Shares of other chipmakers also ticked higher inthin volumes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2622HJ

Apple IncAAPL.O was marginally higher after the companyunveiled its latest iPhones on Tuesday and rolled out astreaming TV service at a price that undercut DisneyDIS.N andNetflix NFLX.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610X7

At 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 26 points, or0.1%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25 points, or 0.01% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.05%.

Also on the radar is a report from the Labor Department, dueat 8:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to show producer prices forfinal demand in August remained unchanged at 1.7%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2238780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging:UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))