US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors weigh bank results

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures: Dow and S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.11%

By Medha Singh

The second largest U.S. lender BAC.N reported abetter-than-expected quarterly profit as a healthy domesticeconomy boosted demand for loans. Its shares were trading flatpremarket. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I2GR

Earnings from the big banks JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N ,Citigroup IncC.N and Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N this week haveraised concerns that lower interest rates will pressure profitsat a time when revenue growth is already slow. Morgan StanleyMS.N will wrap up earnings for Wall Street banks on Thursday.

U.S. stock markets have been trending higher since a sharpfall in May that cast doubt on the fate of a decade-long bullmarket.

Expectations of monetary easing have powered those gains,but a fall in markets last week reflected concerns that globalgrowth outlook may not justify forecasts of several rate cuts bythe end of this year.

The key variables for markets in coming days will be data aswell as Beijing and Washington's rhetoric on trade and a floodof second-quarter earnings reports.

Adding some nervousness to markets was a threat from U.S.President Donald Trump to tax another $325 billion worth ofChinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

In latest evidence that trade tensions were hurtingbusinesses, railroad CSX CorpCSX.O reported a quarterlyprofit that missed estimates and lowered its full-year revenueforecast, sending its shares 7.2% lower. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1M5

Profit for S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.1%, thefirst quarterly drop in three years, according to Refinitiv IBESdata.

Meanwhile, strong quarterly profit from Dutch chip equipmentmaker ASMLASML.AS helped semiconductor makers includingAdvanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O , Micron Technology IncMU.O , Intel CorpINTC.O and Applied Materials IncAMAT.O rise between 0.4% and 1.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I0MC

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O jumped 5.6% after the U.S. JusticeDepartment asked a federal appeals court to pause theenforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against the mobilechip supplier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1S1

At 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 6 points, or0.02%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1 points, or 0.03% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 8.75 points, or 0.11%.

In the previous session, bank results and Trump's commentson trade weighed on the three main Wall Street indexes, easingthem from record levels. Hopes of an interest rate cut at theFederal Reserve's policy meeting, which is two weeks away, havepushed them to all-time highs.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, a U.S. Commerce Department report is likelyto show housing starts numbers dropped to 1.261 million units inJune from 1.269 million units a year ago.

After markets close, Netflix IncNFLX.O will be the firstFAANG company to report results. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))