US STOCKS-Futures flat as Fed policy meeting looms

* Futures: Dow up 0.03%, S&P 500 and Nasdaq flat

By Shreyashi Sanyal

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed at record highs onFriday, as upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O and StarbucksSBUX.O capped a strong week for U.S. retailersand tech companies.

While Refinitiv data shows 75% of the 218 S&P 500 companiesthat have reported earnings so far have topped profit estimates,data on the U.S. economy has gone in the opposite direction,supporting action by the Fed on Wednesday.

A quarter point cut to bolster the amount of capitalcoursing through financial markets and support borrowing byordinary Americans is fully priced in for Wednesday, however,and it will be policymakers' comments on what next that shoulddefine whether a rally since May continues. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LFurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K10W

"The key question facing investors now is whether the Fedcan get away with a small number of insurance cuts or whether itwill be pushed towards a more fundamental loosening of policy,"Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, saidin a note.

Among other stocks, Mylan NVMYL.O surged 21.6% as itconfirmed reports over the weekend that it was combining withPfizer Inc's PFE.N off-patent branded and generic establishedmedicines business to form a new global player. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2MP

Pfizer dropped 1.8% after the drugmaker slashed itsfull-year profit and revenue forecast in an unexpected releaseof its quarterly results to go with the deal announcement.

Starbucks CorpSBUX.O retreated 1.4% from Friday's recordhighs after J.P.Morgan downgraded the coffee chain's stock to"neutral" saying its valuation has become "beyond stretched".

Hopes that the Fed would take a more dovish approach tocounter the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war hashelped Wall Street's main indexes scale record levels thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

But the market's recovery from a torrid month of trading inMay have also been dependent on other indicators like earningsnot being so robust as to make the Fed hold fire.

Some 33% of S&P companies will be reporting this week, ledby Apple IncAAPL.O after hours on Tuesday.

