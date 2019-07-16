US STOCKS-Futures flat after JPMorgan results; Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo eyed

Shutterstock photo





* Futures: Dow off 0.03%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.05%

By Medha Singh

The largest U.S. bank by assets slipped 1.2% premarketreversing an initial gain of about 1% after it reportedquarterly results. L4N24H2J1 Shares of Goldman SachsGS.N and Wells FargoWFC.N , were trading flat to marginally higher.

Citigroup IncC.N kicked off the earnings season onMonday, with a mixed quarterly report. It posted abetter-than-expected profit but a decline in its net interestmargin raised concerns that it could signal lower profits acrossthe industry as interest rates have dropped. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2JG

The S&P 500 bank index .SPXBK ended the day 1% lower.

Trade war remains a key focus for investors this earningsseason as well as they look to determine how deeply it wouldhurt the profits and forecasts of companies.

Profit at S&P 500 companies is likely to dip 0.3%, whichwould be the first quarterly drop in three years, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

Markets have scaled fresh record highs this month onincreasing hopes that the Federal Reserve would lower interestrate at its policy meeting, which is two weeks away, to cushionthe economy from any slowdown due to trade war.

Dow Industrials member .DJIJohnson & JohnsonJNJ.N rose0.5% after reporting a 41.8% rise in second-quarter profit,helped by its pharmaceuticals business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2IB

At 7:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 8 points, or0.03%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25 points, or 0.01% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 3.75 points, or 0.05%.

Also on tap is the Commerce Department's retail sales data,which is expected to rise 0.1% rise in June after 0.5% decline amonth earlier. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

