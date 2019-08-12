US STOCKS-Futures fall on trade war, global growth worries

Shutterstock photo





* Futures down: Dow 0.74%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 0.80%

By Medha Singh

The three main indexes ended marginally lower last week,wrapping up five days of high volume trading marked by wildswings, as investors feared that a slide in China's yuan wouldexpand the scope of the trade war to include currencies.

President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not ready tomake a deal with China, pouring cold water on any hopes that thedispute would end soon. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

Highlighting the fallout of the trade dispute on globalgrowth, a survey by Germany's Ifo economic institute on Mondayshowed the economic outlook for third quarter has deterioratedworldwide. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2581MB

Trade-related worries have been a major drag on thebenchmark S&P 500 .SPX , which has slipped 3.7% from itsall-time high hit in July.

At 6:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 194 points,or 0.74%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 21.75 points, or0.74% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61 points, or0.8%.

Investors seeking safety in perceived safe havens pushed theJapanese yen and U.S. government bond prices higher.

The so-called FAANG group, Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.comInc AMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , which led the market rallythis year, slipped between 0.4% and 1.3% in premarket trading.

Chipmakers, which depend on China for a large portion oftheir revenue, were also under pressure. Micron Technology IncMU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O fell between 0.6% and 1.5%.

Bank of America CorpBAC.N , Goldman SachsGS.N andMorgan Stanley MS.N fell more than 1.2% each, as lower bondyields hit shares of interest-rate sensitive lenders.