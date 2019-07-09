US STOCKS-Futures fall on concerns over U.S.-China trade fallout

Shutterstock photo





* Futures down: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.37%, Nasdaq 0.49%

By Medha Singh

In the latest indication of the U.S.-China trade disputehurting businesses, German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE warned of a 30% fall in adjusted annual profit.

RBC Capital Markets downgrade of 3M CoMMM.N to "sectorperform" on macro pressures from China, auto and electronicsadded to the downbeat sentiment. The industrial conglomerate'sshares fell 1.3% in premarket trade.

China-exposed stocks slipped, with Boeing CoBA.N , thesingle largest U.S. exporter to China, dipping 0.2% ahead ofrelease of its orders and deliveries for the second quarter.Caterpillar IncCAT.N fell 0.4%.

Chipmakers, including Micron Technology IncMU.O , BroadcomInc AVGO.O and Intel CorpINTC.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O were down between 0.6% and 1%.

Stocks have retreated from their recent highs since a robustJune jobs report on Friday tempered expectations of anaggressive 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its July policymeeting.

The market forecast a 75% chance of a 25-basis-point cut,and a 25% chance of a 50-basis-point cut a week ago, accordingto CME Group's FedWatch tool. In premarket trade, the chanceswere 95% and 5%, respectively.

Focus this week will be on the Fed chief Jerome Powell'sremarks at his two-day testimony before the Congress, startingWednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank's Junepolicy meeting minutes.

At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 95 points,or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 11 points, or 0.37%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 38.5 points, or 0.49%.

Banking stocks will be watched on Tuesday as the Fedconducts a conference to discuss the effectiveness of its stresstests for large lenders, as the U.S. central bank considerschanges to its critical post financial crisis tool.

PepsiCo IncPEP.O rose 1.1% after the beverage maker beatanalysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, benefitingfrom demand for its sodas and Lays chips, as well as itssparkling waters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A23A

Second-quarter earnings is expected to start in earnest nextweek with CitigroupC.N kicking off results for big U.S.lenders on Monday and FANG-member Netflix IncNFLX.O scheduledto report later in the week.

