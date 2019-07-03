Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures eke out gains as bond yields tumble on growth fears



(Corrects to say "bond yields", not "bond markets" in paragraph2)

* Futures up: Dow 0.21%, S&P 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.34%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Bond yields around the world slid as trade tensionscontinued to simmer despite the recent truce between the UnitedStates and China, with the nomination of IMF chief ChristineLagarde to head the European Central Bank adding to bets ofmonetary easing.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR slipped to their lowest since November 2016, while the 10-yearUK gilts yield fell below the Bank of England's main policy ratefor the first time in a decade. US/

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut rates to preserve adecade-long U.S. expansion helped the S&P 500 and the Dow Jonesindexes post their best June performance in decades, withtraders now betting for about a 25% chance the central bankwould cut borrowing costs by half a percentage point at its July30-31 policy meeting. MMT/

Trading volumes are expected to be thin due to shortenedtrading hours on Wednesday ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 57 points, or0.21%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8 points, or 0.27% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 27 points, or 0.34%.

Investors will also turn their attention to the multipleeconomic data scheduled to be released, starting with the ADPNational Employment report at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The private survey is often considered a precursor to theLabor Department's monthly jobs report, and is expected to showprivate employers added 140,000 jobs last month, compared to anaddition of 27,000 jobs in May.

A report from the Census Bureau is likely to showinternational trade deficit widened to $54 billion in May from$50.8 billion in April. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A Commerce Department report, due at 10:00 a.m. ET, islikely to show factory orders fell 0.5% in May, after slipping0.8% in April.

Among stocks, Symantec CorpSYMC.O surged 19.4% inpremarket trading after sources told Reuters that chipmakerBroadcom Inc AVGO.O is in advanced talks to buy thecybersecurity firm. Broadcom fell 4.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431MJ

Shares of U.S.-listed gold miners gained as prices of theprecious metal rose on safe-haven bets.