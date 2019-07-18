US STOCKS-Futures edge lower as Netflix tumbles

Shutterstock photo





* Futures dip: Dow 0.07%, S&P 0.05%, Nasdaq 0.16%

By Medha Singh

Netflix IncNFLX.O sank 11.2% premarket as it also missedtargets for new subscribers overseas at a time when it hasstaked its future on global expansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3TB

"The failure of Netflix to meet its already low subscribertarget will hit sentiment. It's not a great start to the "bigtech" earnings season, which shall continue with Microsoft'sresults," said Ken Odeluga, analyst at Cityindex.

Meanwhile, shares of International Business Machines CorpIBM.N fell 0.7% as its revenue missed estimates even thoughprofit beat on strong growth in its high-margin cloud business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3UE

Earnings from FANG group are crucial for investors as gainsin their shares have led a rally in Wall Street's main indexesso far this year. Technology sector .SPLRCT has risen 30% and communicationservices .SPLRCS have gained 22% this year, outperforming the19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX in the same period.

On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinsaid that both sides are set to talk over a phone call onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219018

Investors also awaited results from railroad Union PacificCorp UNP.N , due at 8:00 a.m ET, a day after it tumbled 6% asrival CSX CorpCSX.O issued a revenue warning, blamingU.S.-China trade dispute. The transportation sector isconsidered a barometer of U.S. economic health.

The three main U.S. indexes are headed for their sharpestweekly drop in seven weeks after hopes of an interest rate cutfrom the Federal Reserve helped them recovered from a slump inMay to hit record highs.

At 7:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 19 points,or 0.07%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1.5 points, or 0.05%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 13 points, or 0.16%.

Profit at S&P 500 companies is expected to rise 0.4% insecond quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

EBay IncEBAY.O rose 5.4% after the e-commerce companyposted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helpedby growth in its advertising and payments businesses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3VJ

Morgan StanleyMS.N shares flitted between slight gainsand losses shortly after it reported quarterly results, roundingup earnings for the Wall Street banks, which have raisedconcerns of lower interest rates hurting profits.

QualcommQCOM.O slipped 1.5% after the world's No.1chipmaker was fined 242 million euros ($272 million) by theEuropean Commission for blocking a rival from the market about adecade ago.