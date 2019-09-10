US STOCKS-Futures edge lower as China data revives recession fears

Shutterstock photo





By Uday Sampath Kumar

China's producer price index fell 0.8% in August, thesharpest pace of decline in three years, as businesses slashedprices to cope with flagging demand amid a bruising trade warwith the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

Shares of U.S. chipmakers, which generate a big chunk ofrevenue from China, were under pressure in premarket trading.Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Intel CorpINTC.O and Applied MaterialsInc AMAT.O fell between 0.6% and 1.1%.

The "FAANG" set of stocks were also lower, with Apple IncAAPL.O dipping 0.2% ahead of an event where it is widelyexpected to unveil its latest iPhones. Details on its new videostreaming service could also move shares of Netflix IncNFLX.O and Walt Disney CoDIS.N .

Declines in technology and healthcare stocks kept WallStreet subdued on Monday as investors held out for policydecisions from central banks on potential monetary easing.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest ratesby a quarter percentage point at its mid-September meeting,while the European Central Bank is likely to reduce depositrates for the first time since 2016 later this week.

Among other stocks, Ford Motor CoF.N fell 3.2% afterratings agency Moody's downgraded its bond rating to junk statuson Monday.

Separately, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee laid outplans to hold hearings into the Justice Department's decision toopen an antitrust investigation into Ford and three otherautomakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2601QZ

At 6:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 37 points,or 0.14%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5 points, or 0.17%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 20 points, or 0.26%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru