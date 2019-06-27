US STOCKS-Futures edge higher on trade truce hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Futures: Dow flat, S&P up 0.20%, Nasdaq up 0.29%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Washington and Beijing were laying out an agreement thatwould help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports, the South China Morning Postreported, citing sources. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said a trade deal withhis Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was possible this weekend,though he was prepared to impose tariffs on virtually allremaining Chinese imports if talks fail. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

Semiconductor companies, which have a sizable revenueexposure to China, were trading higher, with Advanced MicroDevices IncAMD.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and Intel CorpINTC.O up between 0.5% and 1.7%.

Boeing CoBA.N fell 3.1% and was the biggest declineramong the 24 Dow components trading premarket, after Reutersreported that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administrationidentified a new flaw in the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1L8

At 7:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 7 points, or0.03%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.75 points, or 0.2% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 22.5 points, or 0.29%.

Investors are hoping for a resolution of the trade war,which has rattled investors who have ditched shares for thesafety of bonds and gold this year and pushed the FederalReserve to signal an interest rate cut as soon as next month.

On the data front, the U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to report economy expanded at a 3.1% annualized rate in its third reading of first-quarter GDP growth. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.