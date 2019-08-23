US STOCKS-Futures edge higher before Powell speech

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.15%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.27%

By Akanksha Rana

After three straight week of falls on fears about thedeepening trade war with China and its impact on growth, themain Wall Street indexes are on course to end the week higherthanks to signs that U.S. consumer demand remains strong.

Crucial to the more positive mood, however, is theassumption that the Fed and other central banks, as well as somegovernments, are ready to take more action to stave off any riskof a slide into recession in the months ahead.

The minutes of the Fed's meeting in July, issued earlierthis week, showed policymakers in doubt about whether a fullcycle of rate cuts was justified.

Stock investors are hoping Powell will sound more convincedwhen he speaks at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) although most analystswere playing down the chance of a strong commitment on morecuts.

"While they will likely go along with the market'sexpectations for more cuts, even the most dovish amongst us mustnow concede the Fed will fall short of signaling a willingnessto race ahead of the curve," Stephen Innes, managing partner ofVM Markets, said in a note.

Still, the mood has turned more positive this week, and by6:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 39 points, or 0.15%.S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.75 points, or 0.2% and Nasdaq100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 20.75 points, or 0.27%.

That puts the indexes on course for gains of more than 1%this week.

Recent U.S. economic data has shown the labor market andconsumer demand remained strong even as the manufacturing sectorsuffered a contraction this month, joining a global slowdown dueto trade tensions.

On the trade front, China's Global Times editor in chiefsaid in a tweet that Beijing will take further countermeasuresin response to U.S. tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25J08J

Among stocks, shares of Salesforce.com IncCRM.N jumpedabout 7% premarket after cloud-based service provider forecastthird-quarter and full-year revenue above Wall Street estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I49X

HP IncHPQ.N dropped 8.1% after Chief Executive OfficerDion Weisler stepped down and the PC maker forecastfourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I4A5

Shares of Foot Locker IncFL.N plunged 11.8% after thefootwear retailer missed estimates on second-quarter revenue andprofit.