US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as retail earnings highlight consumer confidence

* Nordstrom jumps after profit beat

* ECB eyes stimulus package as growth looks weaker

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures stabilized onThursday as strong results from retailers bolstered confidencein consumer demand, while investors look ahead to Fed ChiefJerome Powell's speech for more clues on future interest ratemoves.

Upscale retailer Nordstrom IncJWN.N jumped about 7% inpremarket trading as it joined Target CorpTGT.N and Lowe'sCos Inc LOW.N in delivering a quarterly profit beat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H3L4

"There is an ongoing feeling that U.S. consumer names arerobust and that's important to an economy that is slowing," saidArt Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in NewYork.

The release of the minutes from the U.S. central bank'smeeting on July 30-31 offered little clarity on Fed's next move.The policymakers were deeply divided over their quarter-pointcut in rates but united in wanting to signal the move was not ona preset path to further cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

While traders are sticking to bets that the Fed will cutrates again in September, Powell's speech at an annual gatheringin Jackson Hole on Friday may prove crucial to short-termsentiment. MMT/

President Donald Trump continues to press the Fed publiclyto reduce rates, but many analysts say the U.S. economy is farfurther away from recession than some of its European rivals orthan the bond market at times in recent months has suggested.

"The propensity for (Powell) to disappoint investors is outthere but he will likely use Jackson Hole to suggest that theFed is ready to cut (rates)," Hogan said.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 36 points, or0.14%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.75 points, or 0.13% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.07%.

Despite a staging a comeback from last week's bruisingselloff, markets are still on course to end the month lower,mainly due to concerns over the U.S.-China trade war and itsimpact on growth.

The ongoing tariff war and fears of recession have promptedChina and Germany to consider stimulus, with minutes fromEuropean Central Bank's last policy meeting signaling moreeasing as soon as September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nF9N23X00V

After better-than-expected purchasing manager surveys (PMI)in Europe on Thursday, investors will focus on U.S. PMI data,due at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Tesla TSLA.O rose 2.7% after a report said VolkswagenVOWG_p.DE Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess is interestedin acquiring a stake in the electric car-maker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I3RT