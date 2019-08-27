US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as investors weigh mixed signals on trade war

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.13%, S&P 0.14%, Nasdaq 0.23%

By Akanksha Rana

After falling as much as 0.5% in early hours, futurestracking the S&P 500 ESCv1 pointed to a tiny 0.1% gain at theopen as global stock markets took comfort from data showingChina's industrial companies returned to profit in July and arally in European stocks. MKTS/GLOB

An escalation in the U.S.-China trade tensions have batteredfinancial markets in the recent days after both sides threatenedto slap tariffs on each other's goods worth billions of dollars.

Wall Street's main indexes closed up more than 1% on Mondayafter U.S. President Donald Trump sought to ease tensions bypredicting another round of talks with Beijing. However, China'sforeign ministry reiterated on Tuesday that it had not receivedany recent telephone call from the United States on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Investors are nervous about a deepening trade row hurting corporate profits and global growth, and the lack of clarity onthe pace of U.S. interest rate cuts have only added to the woes.

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled next month,investors are gauging the strength of U.S. economy for clues onwhere interest rates are headed. Data from the CommerceDepartment, due at 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), is likely to showthat consumer confidence index dropped to 129.5 in August from135.7 in July.

At 7:24 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 34 points, or0.13%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4 points, or 0.14% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 17.5 points, or 0.23%.

Among stocks, Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N rose 2% premarketafter an Oklahoma judge said the drugmaker must pay $572.1million for its part in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, a sumthat was substantially less than investors had expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0QA

Other drugmakers that sell opioid painkillers and aredefending against similar lawsuits were also higher. TevaPharmaceutical Industries LtdTEVA.N gained 4.4% while EndoInternational PlcENDP.O rose 3.8%.

Shares of J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N fell 5.2% after thepackaged food maker reported quarterly sales below estimates.