US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as focus shifts from Fed to earnings

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 0.17%, S&P 500 0.12%, Nasdaq 0.19%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

The U.S. central bank reduced borrowing costs by awidely-expected quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, butFed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a series of further cuts wasunlikely, leading to a sharp selloff. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Despite that, all three major indexes posted their secondstraight monthly gains in July, closing the book on a month inwhich the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached fresh record highs.

"It was always going to be a tough job for the Fed to be asdovish as stock markets hoped. The 25 bps cut was a non-event,"said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, in a note.

"With the Fed out of the way there is a chance that we canall get back to focusing on earnings and how earnings seasoncontinues to paint a broadly positive picture."

Almost three weeks through earnings, reports so far havebeen strong. Of the 296 companies in the S&P 500 that havereported second-quarter earnings, 74.7% have beaten Streetestimates for profit, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of Verizon Communications IncVZ.N rose 1.3% inpremarket trading after wireless carrier beat second-quarterconsensus estimates for additions of net new phone subscriberswho pay a monthly bill. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3FU

At 7:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 46 points, or0.17%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.5 points, or 0.12% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 15.25 points, or 0.19%.

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O plunged 6.8% after the chipmaker'squarterly revenue and profit forecast fell short of Wall Streettargets, hurt by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd'sHWT.UL stronggains in the Chinese smartphone market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W5P7

Fitbit IncFIT.N tumbled 17.4% after the wearable devicemaker cut its 2019 revenue forecast blaming disappointing salesof its newly launched cheapest smartwatch Versa Lite. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W5PR

On the macro front, the Institute for Supply Management'sindex of national factory activity, due at 10 a.m. EDT, willlikely show a reading of 52.0 in July from 51.7 in June.

This will follow IHS Markit Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Indexes final reading for the month July, due 9:45a.m. EDT.

Factory activity contracted across Asia and Europe in July,fuelling worries a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and aneconomic slowdown could tilt the world towards recession, whichcentral banks would have to fight with depleted ammunition.