US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of bumper earnings week

By Amy Caren Daniel

Second-quarter earnings started off on a dour note last weekas major banks reported results, which raised concerns abouttheir profit growth in a low interest rate environment.

The main indexes ended the week lower for the first time inthree weeks as hopes of a steep 50 basis points rate cut at theFederal Reserve's policy-setting meeting on July 30-31 werescaled down following a Wall Street Journal report.

As the earnings season progresses, profits at S&P 500companies are now estimated to rise 1%, according to RefinitivIBES data, in a reversal from earlier expectations of a smalldrop.

Investors will parse through company results to gauge theimpact that the trade war has had on corporate profits, to seewhether corporate results are poor enough to persuade the Fed totake strong action this year.

Hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve helpedspur a rally in stocks this year that has helped Wall Street'smain indexes scale new record highs.

Marquee technology companies Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.comInc AMZN.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O were upbetween 0.3% and 0.6% in premarket trade, and are set to reportresults on Wednesday and Thursday.

At 6:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 62 points, or0.23%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8.5 points, or 0.29% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 36.25 points, or 0.46%.

Chipmaker Micron Technology IncMU.O rose nearly 4%, whileApplied Materials IncAMAT.O and Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O gained 2.9% and 1% respectively.

The stocks likely got a boost from news that the White Houseeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting withsemiconductor and software executives on Monday to discuss theU.S. ban on sales to China'sHuawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K1DH

Micron's shares were also lifted by a report that GoldmanSachs upgraded its shares to "buy" from "neutral".

Among other stocks, Walt Disney CoDIS.N rose 1% after itsremake of "The Lion King" movie collected $185 million over theweekend and as Marvel Studios superhero movie "Avengers:Endgame" set an all-time box office record. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24M04Furn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24M00Z (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

