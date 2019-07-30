US STOCKS-Futures drop as eyes shift to Fed meeting, Apple earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Futures off: Dow 0.21%, S&P 500 0.33%, Nasdaq 0.57%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Initial price action pointed to losses of 0.2%-0.3% for theDow and S&P, and a big half percent fall for the Nasdaq whichincluded a dip in shares in Apple ahead of its quarterly resultsrelease later in the day.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a slow start to theweek, retreating on Monday, and participants are bracingthemselves for what message the Fed will send if it pushes aheadwith a well-telegraphed move to ease policy that has drivenstocks higher since May.

With a quarter point reduction in rates fully priced-in,investors will watch for how Fed Chairman Jerome Powell managesdebate about whether the stimulus is necessary and what thatsays about the attitude of the U.S. central bank to doing morein the months ahead.

"The rate cut, which nearly everyone expects tomorrow, isnot so much based on current data as it is being cast as aninsurance policy that is cheap to take, so the argument goes,because price pressures are low," said Marc C. Chandler, ChiefMarket Strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

With inflation data due later on Tuesday, he pointed to anuptick in core inflation since January which the Fed couldemphasize as a way of quelling expectations for more action.

As earnings season enters its third week, Apple Inc'sAAPL.O report after hours will provide a clear gauge on theimpact of trade tensions with China on growth. Shares of theiPhone maker dipped 0.6%.

Although trade talks between the world's two biggesteconomies resumed on Tuesday, expectations among traders for anybreakthrough are limited. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V011

Corporate earnings so far have been robust with nearly halfof all S&P 500 companies that have posted second-quarterearnings, 76.1% have beaten bottom line estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday it was lowering its earningsestimates for the benchmark index .SPX , citing weakness ineconomic activity and the outlook for margins but said WallStreet is still set to extend its decade-long bull run intoanother year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V2AR

Also on tap is a Commerce Department report, due at 8:30a.m., which is expected to show U.S. consumer spending rose 0.3%in June after rising 0.4% in May.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, theFed's preferred measure of inflation, is expected to beunchanged for the month of June.

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 58 points,or 0.21%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 10 points, or 0.33%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 45.25 points, or 0.57%.

Among other stocks, shares in Merck & Co IncMRK.N rose3.1% after the drugmaker reported quarterly profit aboveexpectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V33W

Procter & Gamble CoPG.N gained 4.1% after the consumergoods maker beat estimates for quarterly revenue boosted byprice hikes and strong demand for its beauty products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V34Y

Pfizer IncPFE.N was set to fall for another day, lastdown 2.3%, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the drugmaker's stockto "equal-weight." (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

