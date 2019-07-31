US STOCKS-Futures drift higher on Apple results; Fed rate decision awaited

Shutterstock photo





* Apple shares jump on upbeat earnings, forecast

* Modest drop in U.S. borrowing costs widely expected

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher onWednesday, as trade worries eased after Apple reported upbeatearnings and forecast, while investors awaited an almost certaincut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The iPhone maker AAPL.O beat quarterly profit and revenueexpectations, and forecast strong sales for the current quarter.Apple's greater China sales dipped only slightly, assuagingconcerns that trade tensions were undermining the company'sstanding in one of its most important markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V1D2

The Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 pointed to a 0.4% rise forthe tech-heavy index, helped by Apple's 4.3% jump in premarkettrading.

The U.S.-China trade talks concluded on Wednesday withoutany major breakthrough and the Chinese commerce ministry saidthe two sides will meet again in the United States in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24J01Y

This comes a day after President Donald Trump warned Beijing against trying to wait out his first term in office to finalizea deal, sending jitters through global financial markets.

Meanwhile, market participants are expecting aquarter-percentage-point cut in borrowing costs by the U.S.central bank. All eyes will now be on Fed Chairman JeromePowell, who is set to hold a news conference after the ratesdecision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), to explain why the move wasnecessary and what comes next. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1IZ

"It's Fed day and investors will ponder the language of thecommunique as a 25 basis point cut is already expected," saidPeter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan CapitalSecurities in New York.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a strong run since asteep selloff in May, with the S&P 500 index .SPX now up 20%for the year as investors hoped that a modest rate cut wouldhelp combat slowing growth and boost tame inflation.

At 7:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 67 points, or0.25%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.17% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 30 points, or 0.38%.

Also on the radar was the ADP National Employment Report dueat 8:15 a.m. ET, often considered a precursor to the LaborDepartment's more comprehensive monthly non-farm payrolls data.

It is expected to show private employers added 150,000 jobslast month, compared to an addition of 102,000 jobs in June. TheLabor Department's jobs report for the month of July is due onFriday.

Among other stocks, Electronic Arts IncEA.O rose 6.7%after the video game publisher posted quarterly revenue beat,riding on the continued success of its battle royale game "ApexLegends". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V51W

Advanced Micro Devices Inc'sAMD.O shares fell 5% after itforecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, hitby lower demand for its chips used in gaming consoles. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V561

Its downbeat forecast weighed on Micron TechnologyMU.O ,Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and Intel CorpINTC.O , which were tradingdown between 0.4% and 1.5%.

General Electric Co'sGE.N shares rose 5% after theindustrial conglomerate said it has started a search for a newchief financial officer following the exit of Jamie Miller. Thecompany also said it swung back to a financial loss during thesecond quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W3AB (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

