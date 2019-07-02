US STOCKS-Futures dip after rally as trade talk euphoria fades

Shutterstock photo





* Futures off: Dow and S&P 0.12%, Nasdaq 0.20%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Adding to the downbeat mood was a clutch of discouragingmanufacturing surveys in the past 24 hours from around the worldthat once again stoked fears of a global economic slowdown.

U.S. markets rose on Monday as Washington and Beijing agreedto resume trade talks and President Donald Trump offeredconcessions including no new tariffs and an easing of curbs onHuawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Washington threatened to slap tariffs on $4 billion ofadditional EU goods, ratcheting up pressure on Europe in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

With EU-U.S. trade tensions resurfacing, the way theU.S.-China trade dispute is being solved gives some guidance onhow the United States is dealing with other trading partners,said Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg in London.

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 32 points,or 0.12%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.5 points, or 0.12%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 15.25 points, or 0.2%.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes posted their best Juneperformance in decades, on hopes that the Federal Reserve wouldcut interest rates to preserve a decade-long U.S. expansion,after a breakdown in trade talks sent markets into a tailspin inMay.

Market participants still expect a rate cut by the Fed of atleast a quarter of a percentage point at its July 30-31 policymeeting, despite the latest developments in trade talks.

Among stocks, Western Digital CorpWDC.O fell 3% inpremarket trading after Benchmark cut its rating on thehard-disk drive maker's stock to "sell."

Coty IncCOTY.N dropped 2.5% as multiple brokerages cutprice targets on the cosmetics maker's shares, a day after thecompany said it would restructure and write down about $3billion in value of brands acquired from Procter & Gamble CoPG.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24234B (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal & Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

